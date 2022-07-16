Alexandria shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

There's a heavy police presence in one Alexandria, Virginia neighborhood on Saturday morning after a shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another.

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt during a shooting in an Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Alexandria Police say they received a report of shots fired a little after 9 a.m.

It happened in the 100 block of Century Drive — near Duke Street.

One person died and another was seriously hurt, police said.

Notification:: There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of century drive, for a shots fired incident. Two injuries were reported resulting in one fatality, and the other is in serious condition. APD is on the scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/hJUzGxSCfX — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 16, 2022

Police didn’t provide any other details.

Here’s a map of the area where the shooting happened.

