Alexandria shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

Mike Jakaitis | mjakaitis@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt during a shooting in an Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Alexandria Police say they received a report of shots fired a little after 9 a.m.

It happened in the 100 block of Century Drive — near Duke Street.

One person died and another was seriously hurt, police said.

Police didn’t provide any other details.

Here’s a map of the area where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

