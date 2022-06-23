RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Alexandria police arrest man accused of raping child

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 8:06 PM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, arrested a man they say raped a person under 13 years old.

Trulynd Hall, 29, is being held without bond in the city jail.

Police are looking for information about the alleged rape or other past encounters with Hall.

They have not found evidence that he had inappropriate contact with other children.

You can see his photo on the Alexandria Police Department’s website.

Those with information should call Detective Jennifer Kay at 703-746-6263, or email her at Jennifer.Kay@AlexandriaVA.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

