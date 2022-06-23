Alexandria police arrest man accused of raping child

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, arrested a man they say raped a person under 13 years old.

Trulynd Hall, 29, is being held without bond in the city jail.

Police are looking for information about the alleged rape or other past encounters with Hall.

They have not found evidence that he had inappropriate contact with other children.

You can see his photo on the Alexandria Police Department’s website.

Those with information should call Detective Jennifer Kay at 703-746-6263, or email her at Jennifer.Kay@AlexandriaVA.gov. Tips can be anonymous.