Driver shoots 2 in Alexandria carjacking, killing 1

One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot by the owner of a car they tried steal at an Alexandria, Virginia, gas station.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Friday at a gas station on Richmond Highway just south of Potomac Yard, NBC Washington reported.

The driver was approached by people who wanted to take the car, WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported from the scene. It’s not yet clear how many people are involved in the alleged carjacking or how many people were in the car, but police said everyone is accounted for, Cooper said.

Alexandria Public Schools said dismissal at nearby George Washington Middle School was delayed because of the security situation. Police said there’s no immediate danger to the public.

Below is the area where it happened.

