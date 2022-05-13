RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Driver shoots 2 in Alexandria carjacking, killing 1

Dimitri Sotis | dsotis@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 6:40 PM

One person has been shot during an attempted carjacking in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot by the owner of a car they tried steal at an Alexandria, Virginia, gas station.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Friday at a gas station on Richmond Highway just south of Potomac Yard, NBC Washington reported.

The driver was approached by people who wanted to take the car, WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported from the scene. It’s not yet clear how many people are involved in the alleged carjacking or how many people were in the car, but police said everyone is accounted for, Cooper said.

Alexandria Public Schools said dismissal at nearby George Washington Middle School was delayed because of the security situation. Police said there’s no immediate danger to the public.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP News for the latest.

Dimitri Sotis

Dimitri Sotis

