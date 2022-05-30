RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Alexandria City High School to operate on ‘moderate return’ starting Tuesday

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 30, 2022, 7:49 PM

Not all students at Alexandria City High School will return to in-person learning starting Tuesday.

The Northern Virginia high school will operate on a “moderate return” amid the ongoing investigation into a stabbing that killed a student last week.

Those expected to come back in person on Tuesday include:

  • Seniors who need to complete graduation requirements.
  • Seniors who must participate in rehearsal for Friday’s graduation.
  • Students who must fulfill SOL exams or other required testing.
  • Students in ACHS’ citywide specialized instructional program.

All other students will have asynchronous virtual learning, and should log in to complete any assignments and school work virtually. These changes are for all campuses of the high school starting Tuesday through Friday, according to a letter Monday from Executive Principal Peter Balas.

“During the modified return, the school will focus on social, emotional and academic learning to help fulfill critical in-person graduation requirements and provide students with the social-emotional support they need,” Balas said.

Last week, the high school said it was taking additional measures for some of its campuses for the remainder of the school year, which included additional security, changes to the lunch block and checking ID at entry/access points.

The change comes after a senior was killed last Tuesday during a fight involving dozens of students.

Balas also cited the death of a recent graduate who was studying abroad and the shooting in Texas that killed 19 school children and two teachers as factors behind the decision for the moderate return.

Balas also provided an update on a reported threat to the Minnie Howard Campus, which he said was deemed “not credible.”

