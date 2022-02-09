Truck hits King St. bridge in Alexandria

Traffic is snarled in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning after a truck hit the King Street Metro/Amtrak bridge.
The fire department said the police were blocking traffic in the area of Diagonal Road, Daingerfield Road and King Street after the truck hit the bridge at about 11 a.m.
Metro said there was no major structural damage to the bridge, the fire department said at about 11:30.
They added that there didn’t appear to be any injuries.
AFD units are responding to a truck that was stuck under the overpass in the 1900 block of King St. that possibly caused structural damage to metro bridge. @AlexandriaVAPD currently blocking traffic at Diagonal/King/Dangerfield. Please avoid the area.
— Alexandria Fire-EMS (@AlexandriaVAFD) February 9, 2022