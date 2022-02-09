OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria looks to turn…

Alexandria looks to turn more tennis courts into multiuse pickleball courts

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria planners want community input on where to add pickleball courts alongside the Virginia city’s existing outdoor tennis courts.

The parks and recreation commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, Feb. 17, in which residents will be able to voice their thoughts on how officials will spend $20,000 budgeted for expanding pickleball installations.

“The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities requested additional funding in FY 2022 to provide infrastructure and court markings to provide more pickleball courts and improve the level of play for pickleball users,” the city said in a news release.

The commission successfully requested the funding in this year’s budget proposal, noting that “pickleball has increased in popularity in the last several years.”

Tennis courts at Lee Center and Mount Vernon have already undergone the conversion, which involves adding movable nets with new lines for the sport. The new, multiuse courts can then double as either tennis or pickleball facilities.

With the funding already allocated, city officials are now turning to the public for input on which tennis courts should be next.

According to a report, the following courts are candidates:

  • Armistead L Boothe Park (four pickleball courts);
  • Chambliss Park (four pickleball courts);
  • Chinquapin Park (five pickleball courts);
  • Eugene Simpson Stadium Park (four pickleball courts);
  • Lee Center (four more pickleball courts).

Residents can join a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up