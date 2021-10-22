Alexandria first responders double down on push for more pay

Alexandria, Virginia, firefighter and police unions say the city is acting in bad faith when it used outdated numbers this week to justify a pay raise of 1.5%.

Alexandria, Virginia, firefighter and police unions say the city is acting in bad faith when it used outdated numbers this week to justify a pay raise of 1.5%.

First responders asked for a 10% boost to put them on par with surrounding cities who are using bigger salaries to lure Alexandria’s first responders away.

They also want to use the larger increase for recruitment to fill vacant spots that are causing longer working hours for staffers, said Josh Turner, president of the firefighters’ IAFF Local 2141.

“It’s just plain not being honest with numbers,” said Marcus Downey, vice president of police union IUPA Local 5. “If I used two-year-old crime stats, I’d get fired.”

WTOP reached out to city leaders for comment. They were not able to provide a response.

This is the latest in a heated monthslong negotiation to get more pay to first responders.

Turner said the departments’ morale is taking a hit. And, he fears with the deep shortages of firefighters and police officer, residents may be affected soon.

“We care about the community we serve,” Turner said. “Our staffing issue is so bad that we’re starting to cut services, and the capabilities are different. We can’t keep playing this game.”

In August and September, the unions each sent letters to city leaders asking for a boost in pay and more hires.