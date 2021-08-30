Alexandria firefighters plead for more pay and hires

The Alexandria firefighters union sent a searing open letter to the Virginia city's leaders pleading with them to fully fund the department and hire more workers.

The union accuses the city manager, mayor and council members of “prolonged mismanagement and underfunding of the fire department.”

“[They] do not properly support our emergency personnel, but that they are actively deciding to provide diminished emergency services at the risk of potential harm to the citizens, businesses and visitors of Alexandria,” union leaders wrote in the letter.

WTOP reached out to the city’s spokesperson, who said they are “working to provide a response” to the letter.

Alexandria firefighters say they provided front-line support during the pandemic, and now they’re buckling under the workload, with staffing shortages and forced overtime.

“It’s a shame that, for a city that we’re willing to put our lives on the line for, they’re not even willing to provide us with the necessary tools,” Local 2141 IAFF President Josh Turner said in a statement. “It puts our medics, firefighters and civilians all at much higher risk.”

The firefighters said they have three specific complaints.

First, the city lacks medics on all emergency response vehicles, the letter outlined.

Another concern: specialty-trained firefighters, such as those prepared to do water rescues and vehicle extrications, have been disbanded, the union claims.

And, firefighters are concerned that a worker shortage will lead to the closure of a fire station, adding on more work.

The union is asking the city to hire 70 more firefighters and boost pay and benefits so firefighters won’t leave to work at higher-paying cities.

It has also launched a public sign-on letter, asking Alexandria residents to show support for funding the department.

“It’s absurd that Alexandria can underfund such a basic local service,” union organizer Jeremy McClayton said in a news release. “As someone who is not a firefighter, but just a normal constituent, it’s baffling.”