Census data: Alexandria sees growth of nearly 14% in last decade

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 10:56 AM

Alexandria, Virginia, gained 19,501 residents over the past decade and saw 30% growth in its Hispanic or Latino population, according to recent U.S. Census data.

The city grew faster than the state, and the Hispanic/Latino population in Alexandria grew faster than the overall population, the city said in a news release.

The city said its 2020 population was 159,467, an increase of 13.9%.

The Latino community’s population in Alexandria grew from 22,524 to 29,372.

The average size of the city’s households grew from 2.06 people in 2010 to 2.11 in 2020.

See the specifics of how Alexandria’s population changed.

“This census data release, as well as future releases, are key to planning and implementing government services that are responsive to the needs of our residents,” Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks said in the news release.

Statewide, the overall population increased by 7.9% over 2010.

Virginia recorded a population of 8,631,393 in 2020.

