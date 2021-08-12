As some demographic numbers shift, DC region continues to see population growth

In DC, the population continues to rise, with the city seeing almost 88 thousand new residents, and of the city’s almost 690,000 residents, 40.9% are African American. While remaining the largest racial or ethnic group in the city, the number of black residents has dropped 9.1% since the last census was taken in 2010.

When it comes to the population and demographic makeup of the D.C. region, the 2020 census found some significant changes over the past 10 years.

In D.C., the population continues to rise, with the city seeing almost 88,000 new residents. Of the city’s almost 690,000 residents, 40.9% are African American. And while remaining the largest racial or ethnic group in the city, the number of Black residents has dropped 9.1% since the last census was taken in 2010.

White residents represent the second-largest racial group in D.C., up 3.2% to 38%. Hispanic or Latino residents account for the third-largest group, at 11.3%, which is up from 9.1% in 2010.

In Virginia, Fairfax County remains by far the biggest when it comes to population in the state at 1,150,309 residents, as it saw a rise of more than 68,000 residents over the past decade. Prince William County is in the second spot with 482,204 residents, which is an increase of more than 80,000 residents over 2010.

Loudoun County was in the fourth spot when it comes to population size, with 420,959 residents. But it also saw the biggest population boost in the state, adding more than 108,000 residents since 2010.

In most of Northern Virginia, white residents accounted for the largest racial or ethnic group, although Manassas City saw Hispanic or Latino residents become the largest group in the city, accounting for 42.9% of the city’s population of almost 43,000.

In Maryland, Montgomery County remains the most populated county in the state with 1,062,061 after it added more than 90,000 more residents over 10 years. Prince George’s County is the second-largest county at 967,201 people ——it is seeing the largest bump in population in the state, adding almost 104,000 residents.

When it comes to race and ethnicity in counties closest to D.C., white residents make up more than 40% of county populations with the exception of Charles and Prince George’s counties, in which the number of Black residents were the highest.

When it comes to the second-largest race or ethnic group, both Howard and Frederick counties saw a change from 2010. Howard County saw the second-largest group go from African American to Asian; and in Frederick County, the Hispanic and Latino community moved into the second position, with Black residents making up the third-largest portion of the population.

More Census News