Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson defeats former mayor in Democratic primary

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson defeated former mayor Allison Silberberg in Tuesday’s Democratic primary race.
In a rematch of the 2018 primaries, Wilson won 57% of votes Tuesday night compared to Silberberg’s 43%.
Thank You Alexandria!
I am honored to have your support.
Together we will ensure that Alexandria is a community that not only survives, but thrives.
On to November! pic.twitter.com/AEaleMQoCp
— Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) June 9, 2021
Wilson will face Republican candidate Annetta Catchings in the general election this fall.
Alexandria’s City Council may see some new faces come November. There were thirteen Democratic candidates for city council, but only the top six move on to the November general election. The top six Democrats are below:
- John Taylor Chapman (incumbent)
- Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins
- Amy B. Jackson (incumbent)
- Canek Aguirre (incumbent)
- Sarah R. Bagley
- Kirk McPike
The city council candidate to win the most votes in November will become Alexandria’s vice mayor.
