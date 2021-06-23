Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks to retire by end of year

"I will be 70 in 2022 and it is time to have fresh eyes on the city government organization to help it continue to achieve and improve," Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks said about retiring.

Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks said he plans to retire by the end of this year.

At a legislative meeting on Tuesday, Jinks — who has held the role in the Northern Virginia city since 2015 — said he looked forward to addressing personal and travel interests he’d been holding off throughout his decades in public service.

“I will be 70 in 2022 and it is time to have fresh eyes on the city government organization to help it continue to achieve and improve,” Jinks said.

“A new city council will be seated in January that will be developing a new long-range strategic plan in 2022, so this is a good time for a transition.”

“I intend to use what I have learned in my 45-year state and local government career to teach, write, consult and mentor the next generation of public administrators,” Jinks said.

Jinks started serving Alexandria as its chief financial officer in 1999.

In his six years since being appointed city manager, Jinks played a significant role in managing the city during the pandemic, expanding school investment, creating affordable housing and funding the Potomac Yard Metrorail station.

Other projects where he has played a key role include the redevelopment of the Landmark Mall area and Inova Hospital’s plans to relocate to Landmark, the relocation of the National Science Foundation to the city, the retention of the Alexandria’s AAA bond ratings and improvements in diversity in city government.

“The results of his work have had — and will continue to have — enormous positive impacts for the city, its residents and businesses for generations,” Mayor Justin Wilson said.

“We wish Mark and his wife, Eileen, the best.”’

Alexandria will conduct a nationwide search for its next city manager.