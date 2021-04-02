Alexandria looking into regulating ‘co-housing,’ though term is confused with ‘co-living’

Alexandria is considering regulating what it calls "co-housing," but what exactly qualifies as co-housing may not be completely clear.

The city said co-housing would include rooming and boarding houses, single room occupancy and some types of group living arrangements. But a spokesperson for Cohousing.org told Alexandria Living that what the city is considering regulating is actually co-living — not co-housing.

The difference is co-living involves the communal use of shared bathrooms and common spaces, such as kitchens and living rooms. Co-housing, on the other hand, involves individual units with their own kitchens and bathrooms.

Co-living is already going on in Alexandria, with people renting out spare bedrooms.

The city is taking feedback though April 11 on possible regulations for what it is calling co-housing. There’s an informational video online with a chance for you to weigh-in after watching it.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.