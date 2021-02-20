CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Alexandria seniors receive second dose of COVID vaccine

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

February 20, 2021, 4:00 PM

covid vaccine alexandria
Residents at the Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia, wait to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
This resident smiles while receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
covid vaccine alexandria

Residents at an apartment complex for seniors in Alexandria, Virginia, received their second vaccine shots Saturday in an effort to create more accessibility for those vulnerable to COVID-19.

The clinic at Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments, organized by the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority along with the city’s health department, administered 90 second doses of the vaccine.

Delores Tyler was excited to be a part of the group.

“I was nervous a little bit, but I said, ‘No, I’ll go ahead and take it.’ I feel good,” Tyler said.

Caroleather Brown also stood in line, ready to receive her second dose of the vaccine.

“I’ve known a couple people that had the virus and they were saying how bad it was. I feel a little more comfortable going out,” Brown said.

So far, about half of the residents at Ladrey have been vaccinated.

Health officials hope to have everyone in the building vaccinated by the end of March.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

