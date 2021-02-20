Alexandria seniors receive second dose of COVID vaccine

Residents at an apartment complex for seniors in Alexandria, Virginia, received their second vaccine shots Saturday in an effort to create more accessibility for those vulnerable to COVID-19.

Residents at the Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia, wait to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. WTOP/Melissa Howell This resident smiles while receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia. WTOP/Melissa Howell ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Residents at an apartment complex for seniors in Alexandria, Virginia, received their second vaccine shots Saturday in an effort to create more accessibility for those vulnerable to COVID-19.

The clinic at Ladrey Senior Highrise Apartments, organized by the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority along with the city’s health department, administered 90 second doses of the vaccine.

Delores Tyler was excited to be a part of the group.

“I was nervous a little bit, but I said, ‘No, I’ll go ahead and take it.’ I feel good,” Tyler said.

Caroleather Brown also stood in line, ready to receive her second dose of the vaccine.

“I’ve known a couple people that had the virus and they were saying how bad it was. I feel a little more comfortable going out,” Brown said.

So far, about half of the residents at Ladrey have been vaccinated.

Health officials hope to have everyone in the building vaccinated by the end of March.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.