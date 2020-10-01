CORONAVIRUS NEWS: When will DC's economy start recovering? | American, United to furlough 32,000 workers | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Alexandria police investigate deadly shooting

Rob Woodfork

October 1, 2020, 7:49 AM

Police in Alexandria are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 57-year-old man Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting on Quantrell Avenue at the Mayflower Square apartment complex before 4 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The man’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Neighbors told NBC Washington that the man and a neighbor had a long-running feud that included arguing every day.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703-746-6673.

Here is a map of where the shooting happened.

