Alexandria teen killed in DC remembered as ‘kind and caring’

An 18-year-old from Alexandria was killed in D.C. last week, and friends are saying he died the day after his high school graduation.

Montrell Lucas was shot and killed Aug. 4 in an apartment house on Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C. at about 8:45 p.m., D.C. police said. Two other people were shot: Jakeem Chandler, 28, of Danville, Virginia, who died, and a juvenile who was expected to survive.

Lucas played football and basketball at T.C. Williams High School, in Alexandria, and classmates told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that he was a beloved teammate and classmate.

Danny Weir said of Lucas, “Everyone just respected him just because of the way he treated everybody … he was so kind and caring.”

Chris Wells said he didn’t want to believe it until he talked with a mutual friend. “Once I seen him crying, that’s when it really hit me,” he said. Wells called Lucas “just a great, loving, awesome person.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lucas’ family to help defray funeral and other expenses.

