Alexandria teen killed in DC remembered as ‘kind and caring’

Rick Massimo

August 9, 2020, 7:19 PM

An 18-year-old from Alexandria was killed in D.C. last week, and friends are saying he died the day after his high school graduation.

Friends said Montrell Lucas earned respect because of how well he treated others. (Courtesy Carson Kabance via GoFundMe)

Montrell Lucas was shot and killed Aug. 4 in an apartment house on Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C. at about 8:45 p.m., D.C. police said. Two other people were shot: Jakeem Chandler, 28, of Danville, Virginia, who died, and a juvenile who was expected to survive.

Lucas played football and basketball at T.C. Williams High School, in Alexandria, and classmates told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that he was a beloved teammate and classmate.

Danny Weir said of Lucas, “Everyone just respected him just because of the way he treated everybody … he was so kind and caring.”

Chris Wells said he didn’t want to believe it until he talked with a mutual friend. “Once I seen him crying, that’s when it really hit me,” he said. Wells called Lucas “just a great, loving, awesome person.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lucas’ family to help defray funeral and other expenses.

See the report from NBC Washington:

