Alexandria program boosts solar power conversion for homes, businesses

The SolarizeAlexandria program, beginning Monday and running through August, makes it easier for residents of the Virginia city to install solar power systems on houses and businesses.

Residents who sign up for the program will get a free virtual assessment of their homes and businesses to see whether solar power is a good idea.

If it is, property owners can get regional bulk pricing, the Alexandria government said in a statement. Owners also can get a property tax exemption for certified solar equipment.

The program offers residents the option to buy an electric vehicle charging station. It’s not part of the solar-energy tax exemption, but federal tax credits are available.

You can learn more about the program at four webinars:

June 22, from 3 to 4 p.m.

July 8, from 6 to 7 p.m.

July 30, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon

For webinar information, visit solarizenova.org/events.

You can get started, or learn more, at solarizealexandria.org.