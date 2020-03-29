Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria fire leaves one…

Alexandria fire leaves one dead and two injured

Sandra Salathe

March 29, 2020, 2:14 AM

One man is dead and two others are injured after a fire broke out in an Alexandria condo Saturday evening.

At round 7 p.m. a fire started in the living room of the condo located at San Leandro Place, near Mount Vernon Woods Elementary School according to Assistant Chief of Fairfax County Fire Jason Jenkins.

A woman was taken to the hospital with burns on her hands. Another man suffered burns, but did not go to the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. Below is a map of where the incident took place.

