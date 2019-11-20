Home » Alexandria, VA News » Calls to Alexandria's nonemergency…

Calls to Alexandria’s nonemergency numbers working again

Madeleine Simon

November 20, 2019, 5:22 AM

All phone service to nonemergency numbers in the City of Alexandria has been been restored, according to the Virginia city’s website.

The restoration came Tuesday night, after the city reported the problem earlier in the day.

The city said inbound calls to its nonemergency numbers were not working because of a problem with Verizon’s network and that Verizon was working to fix the issue.

 

