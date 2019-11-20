Calls to Alexandria’s nonemergency numbers working again

All phone service to nonemergency numbers in the City of Alexandria has been been restored, according to the Virginia city's website.

All phone service to nonemergency numbers in the City of Alexandria has been been restored, according to the Virginia city’s website.

The restoration came Tuesday night, after the city reported the problem earlier in the day.

The city said inbound calls to its nonemergency numbers were not working because of a problem with Verizon’s network and that Verizon was working to fix the issue.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.