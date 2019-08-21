Alexandria man wins $2M in lottery

An Alexandria, Virginia, man went out to buy his wife a sandwich and ended up $2 million richer. Calvin Kim…

An Alexandria, Virginia, man went out to buy his wife a sandwich and ended up $2 million richer.

Calvin Kim matched the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on May 28 and won $1 million. But he spent an extra buck for the Megaplier, doubling his prize to $2 million.

Kim bought his lucky ticket while picking up something for his wife to eat at the Saigon Bakery & Deli in Falls Church.

Kim says he will put his winnings toward retirement.

His ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers. No ticket matched all of that night’s $418 million jackpot.

