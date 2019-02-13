Man indicted in 2016 lifeguard rape at Alexandria pool

The woman was attacked on a Saturday afternoon, during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3, 2016, at the pool in the 200 block of South Pickett Street.

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old Arlington, Virginia, man has been indicted with the 2016 rape of a 24-year-old lifeguard, who was working at a condominium pool in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jesse Bjerke, 37, has been indicted on six felony counts, and if convicted, could face life in prison.

The woman was attacked on a Saturday afternoon, during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3, 2016, at the pool in the 200 block of South Pickett Street.

Bjerke is charged with rape, object sexual penetration, abduction with intent to defile and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rape, object penetration, and abduction each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to a statement from Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter. The gun charges carry a total mandatory minimum sentence of 13 years in prison.

At the time the victim told police the pool was open, but nobody was swimming, when an unknown man with a gun forced her into a pool house and raped her.

After he fled, the woman called for help.

Bjerke is being held in William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria until trial.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.