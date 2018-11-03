Police investigate bomb threat at historic Alexandria church

Alexandria police were called to a bomb threat at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. The threat closed off South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes streets.

WASHINGTON — A historic Alexandria, Virginia, church had a scare Saturday after a suspicious package was called in to police.

It happened at the Alfred Street Baptist Church during evening worship.

Alexandria police investigated a bomb threat after a call about a suspicious package. Police were not able to locate the threat.

The investigation closed South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes streets.

Justin Fairfax, lieutenant governor of Virginia, released a statement early Sunday.

“I condemn these cowardly and evil acts in the strongest possible terms,” he wrote. “I have worshipped at Alfred Street many times, and I look forward to doing so many more times in the future. Hate will lose, as it must lose.”

The church traces its beginnings during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson. It is located in the city’s oldest African American neighborhood, known as the Bottoms, according to the National Park Service’s website.

