Woman fatally stabbed in Alexandria

WASHINGTON — A man is facing homicide charges after police say he fatally stabbed a woman in Alexandria Wednesday.

Around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Alexandria police responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Howard Street in Alexandria for a welfare check. They found 55-year-old June Seay, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police named a 55-year-old man as the suspect. He is in police custody at a hospital with self-inflicted injuries, and is stable condition.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the suspect, although police say the victim and the suspect knew each other. The nature of their relationship is not yet clear.

The man is being charged with homicide.

Police are investigating the case, and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 703-746-6689.

The fatal stabbing marks Alexandria’s fifth homicide in 2017.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

