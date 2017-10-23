201.5
Nationals' TV analyst Ray Knight arrested for assault, battery in Va.

Nationals’ TV analyst Ray Knight arrested for assault, battery in Va.

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens October 23, 2017 2:05 pm 10/23/2017 02:05pm
WASHINGTON — Ray Knight — a former Major League Baseball player, manager and current TV analyst for the Washington Nationals — has been charged with assault and battery after a fight in his Alexandria home early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County police responded to a call about a fight in the 7500 block of Ashby Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday after an argument between Knight and a 33-year-old acquaintance. The fight became physical and both men had visible injuries, police said.

Emergency crews transported the acquaintance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was also treated at a hospital and then taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police have not released details about Knight’s relationship to the acquaintance.

Knight was released and his court date was scheduled for Jan. 8, 2018.

Knight played for several Major League teams including the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. He managed the Reds from 1996 to 1997. He is currently a broadcaster for “Nats Xtra” on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

MASN has not issued a statement following Knight’s arrest.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

Topics:
