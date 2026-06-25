America 250: US military’s decades-long cybersecurity push started with wake-up calls

U.S. military cybersecurity has developed gradually over decades, shaped by emerging technologies, evolving threats and key moments that highlighted growing vulnerabilities.

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The U.S. military’s focus on cybersecurity didn’t start with the rise of the popular internet or the latest wave of ransomware attacks. According to U.S. Cyber Command, the roots of America’s digital defense strategy stretch back more than 50 years.

An early milestone came in 1972, when military officials first recognized that computers, then a new tool for managing sensitive information, could also be a target. U.S. Cyber Command said leaders began working to reduce system vulnerabilities and protect classified data, even as computers were just starting to become a backbone of military operations.

Through the 1980s and 1990s, the risks kept growing. Hacking wasn’t just the stuff of science fiction. It was a real and growing threat. U.S. Cyber Command points to a mix of factors that raised alarms: actual cyberespionage incidents, equipment failures that exposed weaknesses and even pop culture moments that made the idea of computer sabotage feel real.

By 1995, the Defense Department was openly acknowledging that its networks were vulnerable to remote attacks. According to U.S. Cyber Command, foreign actors were already probing U.S. systems, looking for ways to disrupt military operations or steal secrets. The stakes were high and the risks were no longer hypothetical.

The turning point came in 1997, with a landmark exercise called Eligible Receiver 97. U.S. Cyber Command describes it as a wake-up call for the entire defense establishment. The National Security Agency reports that its so-called “Red Team,” using only basic hacking tools that were widely available at the time, managed to infiltrate critical infrastructure and defense networks.

The team was able to show that it could significantly degrade military command and control, simulating what could happen if a hostile nation launched a coordinated cyber and physical attack.

The exercise didn’t just expose technical flaws. It showed how cyber threats could directly impact national security. The results shocked decision-makers at the highest levels of government. The vulnerabilities weren’t just theoretical. They were real and they could be exploited by adversaries with relatively simple means.

Eligible Receiver 97 had a lasting impact. U.S. Cyber Command said the findings from the exercise directly influenced major changes in U.S. cyber strategy. The military began to take cybersecurity much more seriously, investing in new defenses, training and technology to protect its networks. The lessons learned from the exercise helped pave the way for the creation of U.S. Cyber Command itself.

Today, the military’s approach to cybersecurity is shaped by decades of experience and by the knowledge that threats are always evolving. The lessons from the past still guide Cyber Command’s work, as it continues to adapt to new challenges in the digital age.

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