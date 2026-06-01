America 250: Cyber Command and the new battlefield

The internet has become a battlespace, and the US Cyber Command stands on the front line of a war most Americans never see.

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In 2007, Estonia came under attack, not from tanks or fighter jets, but from keyboards.

Government ministries, banks, media outlets and critical infrastructure were overwhelmed by massive cyberattacks that crippled communications and disrupted daily life across the small Baltic nation.

The attacks which originated from Russia-linked actors became a turning point in how governments viewed digital warfare.

For the U.S., it was a warning.

“The attack against Estonia in 2007 pretty much showed that an entire nation could be disrupted,” said Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior intelligence official who spent 32 years in the intelligence community, including two decades at the National Security Agency.

Three years later, the United States formally created United States Cyber Command, often referred to as Cyber Command, to confront what was becoming an entirely new domain of conflict.

The command was established in 2010 and headquartered alongside the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. Its mission was clear: defend military networks, protect critical digital infrastructure, and conduct offensive cyber operations against adversaries.

Pfeiffer, currently the executive director at Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University’s Schar School, said Estonia’s experience was one of the defining catalysts.

“We needed to have a dedicated U.S. military organization that would be responsible for both conducting offensive operations but also protecting the critical networks in the United States,” he explained.

Cyber warfare had already begun reshaping global security. The internet was no longer simply a communications platform. It had become a battlespace.

Unlike traditional military operations, cyberattacks can happen instantly, anonymously and across borders. A hostile actor thousands of miles away can target electrical grids, pipelines, hospitals, financial institutions or military systems without firing a single shot.

Cyber Command was built to operate inside that reality.

Over time, the organization developed a strategy known as “Defend Forward.” Instead of waiting for attacks to hit American systems, Cyber Command works to identify, disrupt and counter hostile cyber activity before it reaches U.S. networks.

That strategy has reportedly been used against state adversaries, criminal ransomware groups and extremist organizations, including the Islamic State.

The command’s rise reflects a broader shift in warfare itself. Military power is no longer measured only by aircraft carriers, missiles or troop strength. Increasingly, it is measured by who can control, manipulate or defend digital systems.

And the stakes are growing.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the speed and sophistication of cyber operations. AI can already automate vulnerability discovery, phishing campaigns, malware development and disinformation operations at a scale previously impossible.

Quantum computing could push those threats even further by potentially breaking encryption systems that currently secure global communications, banking and classified government information.

Pfeiffer warned that the danger is increasing rapidly.

“With AI and quantum computing, the speed with which adversaries are going to be able to exploit and attack our critical infrastructure that relies on those digital networks is going to just exponentially increase,” he said.

That means the future battlefield may not begin with explosions.

It may begin with power grids failing, hospitals going dark, financial systems freezing or communications collapsing.

And in that world, Cyber Command stands on the front line of a war most Americans never see.

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