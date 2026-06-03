America 250: The evolution of aging and senior healthcare in America

From a time when many seniors lacked access to medical care and commonly lost their teeth to an era of Medicare, preventive dentistry and dental implants, advances in healthcare have improved both longevity and quality of life.

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But as people began living longer, there became a need to develop programs and services for them.

One important part of this change involves oral healthcare. A look into the history of tooth loss, dentures and dental implants reveals a lot about how the country treats its seniors.

Before President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law in 1965, many older Americans struggled to access proper healthcare. Medical costs were expensive and private insurance companies were often unwilling to cover elderly people because they were considered high-risk.

The introduction of Medicare marked a turning point, allowing millions of elderly people to access medical treatments and preventive services. However, Medicare generally excluded routine dental services, which led to gaps in healthcare coverage that still exist.

Throughout much of American history, losing teeth was considered a normal part of aging. By the mid-20th century, many seniors had lost most of all of their teeth. Factors such as poor dental hygiene, smoking and the inability to afford dental treatments were some of the causes of tooth loss among older people.

Tooth loss has impacts beyond just appearance and researchers today recognize that oral health is connected to overall health — including heart disease, diabetes and nutrition.

For older adults losing teeth, dentures became one of the most important developments, allowing seniors to resume eating and speaking more comfortably.

Today, the American Dental Association says only about 5% of adults over age 65 are considered edentulous, meaning they have lost all of their natural teeth. However, as Americans kept their natural teeth for longer periods of time, new challenges have emerged.

The ADA notes that many older adults live with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, which can impact oral health. Additionally, certain medications can also cause symptoms like dry mouth, which can increase the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Another advancement for seniors was the development of dental implants, which are surgically placed in the jawbone and are able to function more like natural teeth. Implants provide more stability, comfort and chewing ability than traditional dentures.

Today, leaders continue their efforts in accommodating senior healthcare as a whole. In 2003, President George W. Bush signed the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act (MMA) into law, which is considered the most significant overhaul of Medicare since it was created.

One notable change was the creation of Medicare Part D, which added voluntary prescription drug coverage for Medicare beneficiaries. The legislation also expanded the role of private health plans through the Medicare Advantage program and introduced new preventive care benefits for seniors.

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