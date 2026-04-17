 America 250: Evolving home design trends reflect American values

Window Nation is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs, and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1778.

Interior design is about more than just style. The way a home looks often reflects cultural shifts, technological advances and evolving ideas about beauty.

Throughout U.S. history, design trends have offered clues about how Americans lived and what they valued.

Early Colonial homes in America were practical and orderly. Furniture was handcrafted, built to last and often simple or sparse. Wood was abundant, and pigments for muted earth tones such as soft browns were readily available. Wealthier families could purchase imported woven materials for curtains, bed hangings and tablecloths.

Early settlers were also influenced by European traditions. The Queen Anne style, popular in early 18th-century Britain, crossed the Atlantic and shaped the look of American homes.

As industrialization accelerated in the late 19th century, the shift from handcrafted to manufactured goods transformed interior design. Furniture and decorative items became more affordable through mass production, and a growing middle class embraced home design as a sign of prosperity.

The luxurious Art Deco movement captured the spirit of the “Roaring 20s” with geometric patterns, jewel tones and metallic accents.

Amanda Ivy Pearson, founder of Washington-based Ink and Ivy Design, said the 1920s remain one of her favorite eras for inspiration.

“The richness of the colors and all of the different textures and the opulence of it,” Pearson said. “It’s just so over the top, but in such a beautiful way.”

During the Great Depression, design trends shifted again as families focused on necessity rather than luxury. Homes became simpler and more practical, with people repairing or repurposing furniture and household items. Leftover fabric was often patched together to create curtains or quilts, and many decorative items were homemade.

After World War II, the mid-century modern movement gained momentum and lasted well into the 1960s. The style was defined by clean lines, minimal ornamentation and innovative materials.

Postwar optimism and advances in manufacturing allowed designers to experiment with materials such as fiberglass and molded plywood. Furniture featured sleek shapes and new wood finishes, while large windows, open layouts and natural materials helped connect indoor spaces with nature.

Pearson said incorporating nature into home design is now known as biophilic design and remains popular today.

“There’s some research that really shows it improves people’s lives,” she said. “It makes people feel happier and calmer in their spaces.”

Design took a bold turn in the 1970s as cultural experimentation and environmental awareness reshaped American homes. Avocado green, mustard yellow and burnt orange became common color choices. Wood paneling, modular sofas, shag carpeting and velvet upholstery created relaxed, textured spaces.

The 1980s continued the spirit of experimentation but introduced brighter, saturated colors such as hot pink and electric blue. The Memphis design movement known for clashing colors, geometric shapes and playful lines influenced pop culture and furniture design. Mirrored walls and lacquered surfaces also contributed to the decade’s glamorous aesthetic.

By the 1990s, design trends shifted again toward neutral palettes and traditional furniture shapes, reflecting a cultural emphasis on family-centered living. Living rooms often revolved around entertainment centers, with sofas and recliners positioned around the television.

Homeowners also experimented with DIY-friendly techniques such as sponge painting to add personality to walls. The “shabby chic” style gained popularity, though Pearson cautions against buying pre-distressed furniture.

“You lose the personality that can make a space unique,” she said.

In the 2000s, open-concept layouts became common as walls were removed to create large, shared living spaces. Minimalism emphasized uncluttered rooms and soft color palettes of beige, white, gray and light blue.

Technology also began influencing home design, increasing the demand for organization and multifunctional spaces. At the same time, the modern farmhouse style emerged, blending rustic elements such as reclaimed wood with contemporary finishes.

Pearson said today’s homeowners can benefit from looking to the past for inspiration. She recommends browsing antique or vintage stores to find quality pieces that can serve as a foundation for a room.

“You can find quality that you really can’t get anymore, or you can’t get without spending an exorbitant amount of money,” she said.

Repurposing or refinishing those pieces can give them new life and create a strong base for future design changes.

“When you’ve got these pieces that really can stand the test of time, then you can build around that,” Pearson said.

She also encourages mixing materials and styles that might not traditionally go together, such as tile and wood, to create a distinctive look.

“Design is supposed to be fun,” Pearson said. “It’s supposed to be an opportunity for you to be creative and tell your story and surround yourself with things that make you feel happy [and] healthy.”

Her advice is to be intentional. Before redecorating, she suggests taking inventory of what you already own and considering how you actually live day to day.

Chasing trends can quickly lead to clutter, Pearson said, but embracing personal style can create a home that lasts beyond changing fads.

“Trends fade,” she said. “You are unique and you will always be unique, and that is a trend that doesn’t ever go out of style.”