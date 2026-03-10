America 250: Fueled by gasoline: How the Interstate Highway System remade American life

The construction of the Interstate Highway System in the mid-20th century completely reshaped the physical and social geography of the United States, changing not just how Americans traveled, but how they lived their daily lives.

Authorized by the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the system was meant to strengthen national defense, move goods more efficiently and make it easier for people to get around.

At the time, it was pitched as an infrastructure project. What followed was a transformation that touched nearly every corner of American life.

Built for cars and trucks, the interstate network accelerated the use of gasoline and helped redefine where Americans lived, worked and traveled.

Places that once felt distant suddenly seemed closer.

“On the people side of it, it was the idea of connecting the cities and regions together (in a better way),” said Daniel Sperling, professor and founding director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis.

On the freight side, the system helped move goods faster and more reliably across the country, reshaping supply chains.

“By the 1950s, trucks were playing a very big role in moving goods … and the interstate would be a much more efficient way of doing it,” Sperling said. “It replaced other roads that were not built to the same standard.”

Highways and a demand for gasoline grew side by side, each one fueling the growth of the other.

Driving for work, and driving for fun

As the interstate system spread, driving became easier and faster.

Driving for work and driving for fun became part of the same system.

In the years following World War II, the United States saw a sharp rise in car ownership. Federal investment in highways shortened travel times and encouraged people to live farther from where they worked. Longer commutes became possible and, over time, routine for millions of Americans.

“The result was a dramatic increase in car usage from that period starting in the 1950s going forward,” Sperling said. “As these interstates were built out across the country, the number of cars that came into circulation and the use of the cars, in terms of how much they traveled, just kept increasing at a very steep rate.”

Freedom means mobility

Cars also became central to recreation. Road trips, weekend getaways and long-distance travel grew easier and more common.

The Interstate Highway System gave Americans a level of independence they had never experienced before.

With a car and a full tank of gas, people could decide when to leave, where to go and how long to stay.

The open road became a powerful symbol of personal freedom, and that freedom reshaped the nation. And highways made it all possible.

In that sense, the Interstate Highway System was not just a transportation project, but an energy system built into the landscape itself.

“It greatly eased the ability to travel,” Sperling said. “(The interstates) were free and they were fast, and so it stimulated much more travel than would ever have occurred otherwise.”

