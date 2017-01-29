Workweek weather: Chills, some sun bring January to close

The last two days of January will feature two "Alberta Clippers" moving through the area. The first will have almost finished what it's doing by Monday morning. The other will move through Tuesday, but its path will likely mean most, if not all, of its rain or snow will be in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New England.

WASHINGTON — The last two days of January will feature two “Alberta Clippers” moving through the area.

The first will have already almost finished what it’s going to do by the time the Monday morning rush starts. A widespread coating to an inch of wet snow should slow the rush hour down, but there’s a likelihood a lot of the main highways will just be wet because of the ground temperatures and the road treatments. At any rate, the system is history by lunchtime and we’ll just be left with a cold, blustery day.

In the fast, northwesterly flow, another Clipper system will move through on Tuesday, but its path will likely mean most, if not all, of its rain or snow will be in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New England. In fact, temperatures will likely be quite mild ahead of the system’s center, courtesy of at least partial sunshine and southwesterly winds at the surface sloping down the Appalachians. That system will bring in some slightly cooler, more seasonable weather for Wednesday, the first day of February.

After that, the pattern across the United States will relax a bit, losing the coldest air back into Canada, and our flow will be from across the continent from west to east. In any event this week, there is no good moisture source, so no system will be able to produce a lot of precipitation.

The second half of the week will have average to slightly below average temperatures.

Daily weather highlights

MONDAY

• Almost all accumulating snow over with by/during morning rush

• Winds picking up; blustery and cold all day

• Clouds start breaking up west to east during the midday hours

• Lots of snowmelt and drying out during the afternoon

TUESDAY

• Sunshine with increasing clouds

• Windy but much milder

• Likely dry all day but precipitation north will have to be watched to see if some makes it over the mountains

WEDNESDAY

• Mix of sun and clouds

• Brisk and chilly, but seasonable

THURSDAY

• Mostly sunny skies

• Seasonably cool; less wind

FRIDAY

• Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

• Seasonably cool

Editor’s Note: The WTOP Workweek Weather Blog is intended as an in-depth yet plain language summary of the business week’s weather potential in the D.C. area along with an explanation of the contingencies and uncertainties that exist at the time of publication. For the latest actual Storm Team 4 forecast, check out the main WTOP Weather Page.

