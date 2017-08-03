Spotsylvania man accused of holding girlfriend, children captive for 2 years

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Spotsylvania man is accused of holding his girlfriend and their children captive inside a home for more than two years.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the home in the 3600 block of Mine Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from someone concerned that they hadn’t heard from the family members in a while.

When the deputies got there, they spoke with 43-year-old Kariem Moore on his front lawn.

The sheriff’s office says Moore became evasive when deputies told him that they were there to check on his family’s welfare.

Soon after, a woman — later identified as his 32-year-old girlfriend — and two children ran out of the house from a side door.

Moore was arrested and the woman and children were moved to a safe location.

The sheriff’s office says it learned that the three had been held against their will inside the home for more than two years.

Investigators are looking into the exact nature of their confinement.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

“Something like this happened in Cleveland and I’m from Cleveland and I never would have thought it would be something right behind my house,” one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told WTOP.

He has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years and only talked to Moore a few times.

“Probably about four times since he’s been here,” the neighbor said, generally when the neighbor was out mowing the lawn.

Most people in the neighborhood were familiar with the house. It’s a small white ranch home with grass nearly two feet tall on most of the property.

The home is surrounded by two developments best described as typical middle class suburban communities.

“It’s peaceful around here,” Christina Lovos said while walking the family dog in one of those nearby neighborhoods. “Especially down here on Mine Road like when we have friendly neighbors around here, I didn’t think something like this could happen.”

Lovos said she believes people need to be more protective after something like this happens in their community.

Another neighbor, Amy Fitzpatrick — who was also out walking her dog — said what happened at that Mine Road home is not a reflection of safety in their quiet neighborhood.

“Everybody’s great here. Everything is great here. It’s a surprise, a big surprise,” Fitzpatrick said.

The county sheriff, Roger Harris, said in a statement that “this case is a reminder to all citizens to be vigilant and report any activity that you think is suspicious or simply out of the ordinary. One phone call could make a major difference in someone’s life.”

The children, one 8 years old and the other 11, were examined at a local hospital and turned over to family members.

Their mother is currently being treated at a hospital.

Moore has been charged with three counts of abduction by force and one count of felony assault and battery. Further charges may be pending.

He’s being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

A map of the area:

