Hot tickets: Southwest low-fare sale ends Thursday

WASHINGTON — Southwest is holding its big biannual low-fare sale but you need to act fast — the deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday local time in the flight’s departing city.
The bargain tickets are largely in the sub-$100 range, with plenty of flights at $49, $79 and $99.
From Dulles:
- Flights to Atlanta start at $79 one-way.
- Flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. start at $69 one-way.
- Flights to Orlando, Fla. start at $79 one-way.
From Reagan National:
- Flights to Atlanta start at $79 one-way.
- Flights to Chicago (Midway) start at $79 one-way.
- Flights to Columbus, Ohio start at $49 one-way.
- Flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida start at $69 one-way.
- Flights to Indianapolis, Indiana start at $49 one-way.
- Flights to Milwaukee start at $99 one-way.
- Flights to Nashville, Tennessee start at $99 one-way.
- Flights to New Orleans start at $79 one-way.
- Flights to Orlando, Florida start at $79 one-way.
- Flights to Providence, Rhode Island start at $49 one-way.
- Flights to St. Louis start at $99 one-way.
- Flights to Tampa, Florida start at $72 one-way.
Southwest also gives travelers the option of purchasing tickets with frequent flier points.
Check out the deals, including a ton flying out of BWI, and get more information on Southwest’s site.
