Hot tickets: Southwest low-fare sale ends Thursday

WASHINGTON — Southwest is holding its big biannual low-fare sale but you need to act fast — the deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday local time in the flight’s departing city.

The bargain tickets are largely in the sub-$100 range, with plenty of flights at $49, $79 and $99.

From Dulles:

Flights to Atlanta start at $79 one-way.

Flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. start at $69 one-way.

Flights to Orlando, Fla. start at $79 one-way.

From Reagan National:

Flights to Atlanta start at $79 one-way.

Flights to Chicago (Midway) start at $79 one-way.

Flights to Columbus, Ohio start at $49 one-way.

Flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida start at $69 one-way.

Flights to Indianapolis, Indiana start at $49 one-way.

Flights to Milwaukee start at $99 one-way.

Flights to Nashville, Tennessee start at $99 one-way.

Flights to New Orleans start at $79 one-way.

Flights to Orlando, Florida start at $79 one-way.

Flights to Providence, Rhode Island start at $49 one-way.

Flights to St. Louis start at $99 one-way.

Flights to Tampa, Florida start at $72 one-way.

Southwest also gives travelers the option of purchasing tickets with frequent flier points.

Check out the deals, including a ton flying out of BWI, and get more information on Southwest’s site.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.