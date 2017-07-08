501.5
RV fire on Beltway halts traffic near MD 190

By Abigail Constantino July 8, 2017 11:30 pm 07/08/2017 11:30pm
WASHINGTON — A recreational vehicle fire stopped traffic on the Beltway Saturday night.

All lanes were closed on Interstate 495 between MD-190/River Road and the I-270 spur for about three hours, as firefighters doused the RV.

Below is the area where the fire occurred:

The fire was in the rear of the 35-foot vehicle when crews arrived but had to back down when the fire reached the RV’s propane tanks. They contained the fire, which started around 5 p.m., in about one hour and 45 minutes.

No one was injured.

