RV fire on Beltway halts traffic near MD 190

WASHINGTON — A recreational vehicle fire stopped traffic on the Beltway Saturday night.

All lanes were closed on Interstate 495 between MD-190/River Road and the I-270 spur for about three hours, as firefighters doused the RV.

Below is the area where the fire occurred:

The fire was in the rear of the 35-foot vehicle when crews arrived but had to back down when the fire reached the RV’s propane tanks. They contained the fire, which started around 5 p.m., in about one hour and 45 minutes.

No one was injured.

Engine 313 and Truck 31 on scene of RV fire 495 & River Rd. pic.twitter.com/wqYgq8CrcB — BeltsvilleVolunteers (@BVFD31) July 8, 2017

