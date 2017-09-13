Missing Md. teacher found dead; boyfriend in custody

WASHINGTON — A missing pregnant teacher from Montgomery County has been found dead, and the suspect arrested was her boyfriend, police said Wednesday.

Laura Wallen, a 31-year-old who was four month pregnant, went missing Sept. 4. Her body was found Wednesday afternoon in a shallow grave after Montgomery County police searched a wooded area in Damascus.

Wallen’s boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in connection with her death, Chief Tom Manger said.

Tessier was the last person known to have been with the victim, according to Manger.

Family members received a text from Wallen’s phone the day she went messing and were not able to reach her again.

Police found the Olney, Maryland, resident’s black Ford Escape several days later at an apartment complex in Howard County.

She did not show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia after spending two weeks preparing her classroom. She did not request a substitute teacher for that first day, which worried her family, her father Mark Wallen said Monday.

Wilde Lake High School will host the Howard County mobile crisis team Wednesday evening “to provide support to the entire Wilde Lake community,” principal Rick Wilson said in a release. Also, the system’s crisis intervention team will be at the school Thursday to “support every student and staff member that need somebody to talk to.”

The “Gathering of Hope” event scheduled for Wednesday evening has been canceled.

