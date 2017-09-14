Md. teacher charged with child solicitation in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — A Carroll County teacher was arrested Wednesday on Virginia child solicitation charges after he tried to solicit a 14-year-old boy who was really a Fairfax County detective.

Kenneth B. Fischer, 39, of Westminster, is a teacher at Westminster West Middle School and has previously worked at multiple other schools in Carroll County dating back to 2000, according to the Maryland State Police.

He faces four counts of solicitation of a minor in Fairfax County.

Police raided Fischer’s home early Wednesday and seized data storage and other electronic devices. He was arrested during the search and was being held in Carroll County to await extradition to Virginia, State Police said.

According to Fairfax County police, Fischer tried to solicit the detective, whom he thought was a boy, and sent sexually explicit images through a social chat app. The county’s investigation began on Aug. 31.

Police believe they have identified other victims who may have had contact with Fischer in Northern Virginia as well as Maryland. Parents were urged to speak with their children and report any suspicious contact with Fischer outside of a school setting to police.

Anyone with information about Fischer is asked to call Fairfax County detectives at 703-246-7800. Or submit a tip anonymously by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text a tip to CRIMES (274637). Include “TIP187” at the beginning of the message.

Fischer faces no charges in Maryland, State Police said.

He previously worked as either an administrator or teacher at the following Carroll County schools: North Carroll High School, Winters Mill High School, Francis Scott Key High School, Manchester Valley High School, Sykesville Middle School and Mt. Airy Middle School.

The central Maryland community lies north of Howard County.

