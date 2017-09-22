201.5
Best places to go apple picking this fall

By Rachel Nania | @rnania September 22, 2017 1:19 am 09/22/2017 01:19am
WASHINGTON If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off.

“Don’t wait until you are pumpkin-patching because you’ll probably find a lot of rotten apples at that point,” said Guiomar Ochoa, a parenting and travel writer for Red Tricycle.

In the D.C. area, the season for many popular varieties runs from late August to mid-October. And at nearby farms and orchards, apple season comes with an excuse to cook festive foods and host lively activities for kids and adults of all ages.

“It’s just a nice way to get your family out in the country. A lot of these farms are not that far from the D.C. area, so even if you live in the city, you’re only going out about an hour or so, if that,” Ochoa added.

Whether you’re planning a quick outing or a long day in the orchard, Ochoa shares some of her best picks on where to find fruit and fun this fall.

