Howard Co. firefighters contain fire despite water main break

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in Howard County, Maryland, had something else to contend with while containing a house fire — a water main break.

Firefighters arrived on the 10900 block of Rum Cay Court in Columbia Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. and found the first floor of a house on fire. They contained the blaze within 15 minutes, but a water main break occurred while they were extinguishing the fire. The operational water was not affected.

The two-story house had extensive damage, and the two rescued adults will stay with family. They were evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused treatment.

One firefighter had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Howard County General Hospital.

The county’s Department of Public Works is handling the water main break.

The fire is under investigation.

