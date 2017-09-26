Sick? Now you can get homemade chicken soup delivered to your door

Curing what ails you, one quart of soup at a time WTOP's Rachel Nania http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1-PRESCRIPTION-CHICKEN-rna.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — Nothing cures a case of the sniffles like a bowl of homemade chicken soup. But chopping carrots and simmering stock is the last thing most people want to do when they’re feeling under the weather.

That’s where Valerie Zweig and Taryn Pellicone can help. The two cousins are the founding forces behind Prescription Chicken, a D.C.-based soup delivery company that’s on a mission to cure colds — and spirits — one slurp at a time.

After coming down with laryngitis twice in six weeks — and making a desperate, handwritten plea to the bar below her apartment for some hot broth — Zweig realized there was a business opportunity for on-demand soup.

“Chicken soup really cures everything, so whether you’re having a bad day or you’re sick, or you’re stressed or homesick — there’s really nothing like chicken soup,” said Zweig, a former hospitality consultant who’s been making soup since she can remember.

“I think it’s just the most inherent comfort food, and I think everyone has a connection.”

Since launching last fall, Prescription Chicken has delivered about 15,000 quarts of soup throughout D.C., ranging from the company’s signature “Grandma Style” recipe, to the popular and spicy “Hangover” soup (because you don’t have to have a runny nose to be in need of a cure-all meal).

There’s also the option for bone broth, chickenless soup, Thai coconut dumpling soup, and “faux” pho — all of which Zweig, Pellicone and a small culinary team produce out of D.C.’s food incubator, Mess Hall.

Here’s how it works: Diners pull up Prescription Chicken’s website and are guided through menu options based on their symptoms (sick, stressed, hung over) before being directed to order the soup from one of the company’s delivery partners, including UberEATS, GrubHub and DoorDash.

“We will do anything we can to get soup to people, so we’ve picked up essentially every single delivery partner that’s out there,” Pellicone said.

Add-ons such as Ginger Ale, crackers and juice from Misfit Juicery are also available, as are gift packages for sick friends and new parents.

There’s no denying some months of the year are better than others for business, and with cold and flu season on the horizon, Zweig and Pellicone are gearing up to get their soup to as many people as possible. This fall, they’re expanding delivery service to areas in Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland.

Prescription Chicken also plans to open a stall in Baltimore’s Cross Street Market this fall, as well as a location in Philadelphia next summer.

“We’re trying to bring chicken soup to the world — or at least the East Coast,” Zweig said.

So the next time you’re sick, skip the cloudy, cold medicine-induced walk to the grocery store. Homemade soup is just a click away.

