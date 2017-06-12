800

Food & Restaurant News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Get some crunch in…

Get some crunch in your summer lunch

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 12, 2017 3:23 am 06/12/2017 03:23am
Share
Nutbutters can give some crunch to summer lunches and they won't need to be refrigerated. (Stockbyte/Valueline/Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Whether it’s children at summer camp or a family on a long hike — you don’t need a refrigerator to pack healthy lunches.

Related Gallery

Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer

Whether it’s crabs you crave or wine you want, chances are, there’s a festival to fit your food fixations. Here are some of the best in the D.C. area.

“You’ve got to go beyond the sandwich, it’s all about getting creative when it comes to lunches that can be kept for a safe amount of time and are still good for you and offer some flavor and excitement,” Emily Craft, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Giant Food said.

Craft recommends these warm-weather lunch ingredients.

Nut butters: In addition to peanut butter that comes pre-portioned, there’s almond, cashew and sunflower butters. “Protein sources that are tasty but not going to perish in hot weather,” Craft said. She recommends pairing them with whole wheat crackers.

Jerky: Craft recommended turkey, chicken and salmon jerky, as well. “Those are all better-for-you choices than traditional beef jerky,” Craft said.

Fruits and vegetables: Apples, oranges and pears come in their own wrappers and can easily handle a warm lunch box, in addition to having high water content, Craft said. “You are getting hydrated without having to force down tons of water,” she said. “You want to drink your water, but you can eat your water too,”

Dried chickpea snacks: “They come in a variety of flavors, offer tons of nutrients, protein and fiber and give you that little, salty crunch that you need. And, are very easily kept in lunches,” Craft said.

Related Stories

“Kids love crunch in their lunch,” Craft said. In addition, she recommends granola bars that don’t have too much sugar, but include plenty of filling grains.

Craft said parents also might explore bento boxes that have numbers of compartments for a different way to pack a child’s lunch.

“It allows you to be creative to go beyond the sandwich,” Craft said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
emily craft Food & Restaurant News giant food Latest News Living News lunch summer
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Get some crunch in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Food & Restaurant News