Police work to ID body found in Springfield

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are hoping an autopsy will help them identify human remains found in Springfield, Virginia over the weekend.

Results from the autopsy are expected back Monday, and police said they don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

Police said they found a woman’s body Saturday in the area of Wimsatt Road, a dead-end industrial road just inside the beltway.

The remains were found after police had expanded their search for a missing juvenile. That search started in Lake Accotink Park, which is outside the beltway and about a mile away from where the body was found.

Below is a map of where the body was discovered.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.