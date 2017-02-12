12:17 pm, February 12, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police work to ID…

Police work to ID body found in Springfield

By John Domen February 12, 2017 11:23 am 02/12/2017 11:23am
Share

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are hoping an autopsy will help them identify human remains found in Springfield, Virginia over the weekend.

Results from the autopsy are expected back Monday, and police said they don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

Police said they found a woman’s body Saturday in the area of Wimsatt Road, a dead-end industrial road just inside the beltway.

The remains were found after police had expanded their search for a missing juvenile. That search started in Lake Accotink Park, which is outside the beltway and about a mile away from where the body was found.

Below is a map of where the body was discovered.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
body found Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News springfield Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police work to ID…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Fairfax County, VA News