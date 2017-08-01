August Entertainment Guide 2017

Which fun events should you check out in the D.C. area during the month of August?

Time for our (W)TOP of the Month Entertainment Guide.

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1: Rag’n’Bone Man at 9:30 Club

Aug. 1-6: “Cabaret” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-6: “The Originalist” at Arena Stage

Aug. 1-6: “An Octoroon” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Aug. 1-20: “The King and I” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 3: Blondie & Garbage at Wolf Trap

Aug. 3: Shaq at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel

Aug. 4: “Detroit” hits movie theaters

Aug. 4: “La La Land” live w/ NSO at Wolf Trap

Aug. 4: Louis Armstrong Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 4: Michelle Branch at 9:30 Club

Aug. 4: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere

Aug. 4: “The Dark Tower” hits movie theaters

Aug. 4-5: Roger Waters at Verizon Center

Aug. 4-5: Earth, Wind & Fire at Verizon Center

Aug. 5: George Lopez at Kennedy Center

Aug. 5: “Jurassic Park” live w/ NSO at Wolf Trap

Aug. 5: Florida Georgia Line & Nelly at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 5-6: Summer Spirit Festival at Merriweather

Aug. 5-Sept. 2: “Big Fish” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 6: Little River Band at The Birchmere

Aug. 8: Herbie Hancock at Kennedy Center

Aug. 8: Goo Goo Dolls at Wolf Trap

Aug. 8: J. Cole at Verizon Center

Aug. 8-9: One-Minute Play Festival at Round House Theatre

Aug. 8-9: Little Dragon at 9:30 Club

Aug. 9: Maxi Priest at Howard Theatre

Aug. 9: Taj Mahal & Keb Mo at Howard Theatre

Aug. 9: Whitney Houston Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 10: Dashboard Confessional at Wolf Trap

Aug. 11: “The Glass Castle” hits movie theaters

Aug. 11: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 11: Jim Morrison Tribute at The Fillmore

Aug. 11: “Wind River” hits movie theaters

Aug. 11: “Annabelle: Creation” hits movie theaters

Aug. 11-12: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins at The Birchmere

Aug. 12: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap

Aug. 13: Lady Antebellum at Merriweather

Aug. 13: Styx & REO Speedwagon at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13: Lifehouse & Switchfoot at Wolf Trap

Aug. 14-Sept. 24: Washington National Opera’s “RETNA” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 15-27: “Othello” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Aug. 15-Oct. 8: “A Little Night Music” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 15: Carlos Santana at Merriweather

Aug. 15: Tesla at The Fillmore

Aug. 16: ABBA Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 18: “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” hits movie theaters

Aug. 19: Shawn Mendes at Verizon Center

Aug. 18: Dru Hill at Howard Theatre

Aug. 20: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap

Aug. 22: Kenny Loggins at Wolf Trap

Aug. 23: Billy Joel Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 23: WAR & Los Lonely Boys at Wolf Trap

Aug. 23: Deep Purple & Alice Cooper at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 24: Shanice at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 24-26: Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival at Strathmore

Aug. 25: “Polaroid” hits movie theaters

Aug. 25: Prince Tribute at The Fillmore

Aug. 25: Jon B at Howard Theatre

Aug. 25: Chris Isaak at Wolf Trap

Aug. 25: John Mayer at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 26: Tamar Braxton at Howard Theatre

Aug. 26: Jason Aldean & Chris Young at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 30: Michael Bolton at Wolf Trap

