August Entertainment Guide 2017

Aug. 1: Rag’n’Bone Man at 9:30 Club
Aug. 1-6: “Cabaret” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-6: “The Originalist” at Arena Stage
Aug. 1-6: “An Octoroon” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Aug. 1-20: “The King and I” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 3: Blondie & Garbage at Wolf Trap
Aug. 3: Shaq at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel
Aug. 4: “Detroit” hits movie theaters
Aug. 4: “La La Land” live w/ NSO at Wolf Trap
Aug. 4: Louis Armstrong Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 4: Michelle Branch at 9:30 Club
Aug. 4: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere
Aug. 4: “The Dark Tower” hits movie theaters
Aug. 4-5: Roger Waters at Verizon Center
Aug. 4-5: Earth, Wind & Fire at Verizon Center
Aug. 5: George Lopez at Kennedy Center
Aug. 5: “Jurassic Park” live w/ NSO at Wolf Trap
Aug. 5: Florida Georgia Line & Nelly at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 5-6: Summer Spirit Festival at Merriweather
Aug. 5-Sept. 2: “Big Fish” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 6: Little River Band at The Birchmere
Aug. 8: Herbie Hancock at Kennedy Center
Aug. 8: Goo Goo Dolls at Wolf Trap
Aug. 8: J. Cole at Verizon Center
Aug. 8-9: One-Minute Play Festival at Round House Theatre
Aug. 8-9: Little Dragon at 9:30 Club
Aug. 9: Maxi Priest at Howard Theatre
Aug. 9: Taj Mahal & Keb Mo at Howard Theatre
Aug. 9: Whitney Houston Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 10: Dashboard Confessional at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11: “The Glass Castle” hits movie theaters
Aug. 11: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11: Jim Morrison Tribute at The Fillmore
Aug. 11: “Wind River” hits movie theaters
Aug. 11: “Annabelle: Creation” hits movie theaters
Aug. 11-12: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins at The Birchmere
Aug. 12: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap
Aug. 13: Lady Antebellum at Merriweather
Aug. 13: Styx & REO Speedwagon at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13: Lifehouse & Switchfoot at Wolf Trap
Aug. 14-Sept. 24: Washington National Opera’s “RETNA” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 15-27: “Othello” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Aug. 15-Oct. 8: “A Little Night Music” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 15: Carlos Santana at Merriweather
Aug. 15: Tesla at The Fillmore
Aug. 16: ABBA Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 18: “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” hits movie theaters
Aug. 19: Shawn Mendes at Verizon Center
Aug. 18: Dru Hill at Howard Theatre
Aug. 20: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap
Aug. 22: Kenny Loggins at Wolf Trap
Aug. 23: Billy Joel Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 23: WAR & Los Lonely Boys at Wolf Trap
Aug. 23: Deep Purple & Alice Cooper at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 24: Shanice at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 24-26: Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival at Strathmore
Aug. 25: “Polaroid” hits movie theaters
Aug. 25: Prince Tribute at The Fillmore
Aug. 25: Jon B at Howard Theatre
Aug. 25: Chris Isaak at Wolf Trap
Aug. 25: John Mayer at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 26: Tamar Braxton at Howard Theatre
Aug. 26: Jason Aldean & Chris Young at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 30: Michael Bolton at Wolf Trap
