June Entertainment Guide 2017

June 1: Easton Corbin at The Fillmore
June 1-18: D.C. Jazz Festival
June 1-June 18: “HIR” at Woolly Mammoth Theater
June 1-July 2: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Signature Theatre
June 1-July 2: “The School for Lies” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
June 2: “Wonder Woman” hits movie theaters
June 2: “Sound Health” Concert at Kennedy Center
June 2: Lupe Fiasco at 9:30 Club
June 2: Kool & The Gang at Wolf Trap
June 2-4: Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 2-Aug. 25: Jazz in the Sculpture Garden
June 3: Lulu at The Birchmere
June 3: Iron Maiden at Jiffy Lube Live
June 3: Paul McCartney 75th Birthday Tribute at Hamilton Live
June 3: BSO presents Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” at Strathmore
June 3: Aretha Franklin headlines Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center
June 3: Bernadette Peters at Wolf Trap
June 4: Chance the Rapper at Jiffy Lube Live
June 4-7: TCM screens “The Godfather” in “Big Screen Classics”
June 5: Jerry Seinfeld headlines “A Night of Laughter & Song” at Kennedy Center
June 6-11: “Songbirds: Great Women of Jazz Cabaret” at Signature Theatre
June 6-11: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center
June 7: Wale headlines WPGC Birthday Bash at Howard Theatre
June 7: Jurassic 5 at The Fillmore
June 7: Prince Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 7-8: Feist at Lincoln Theatre
June 7-July 2: August Wilson’s “How I Learned What I Learned” at Round House Theater
June 8: Don Henley at MGM National Harbor
June 8-10: NSO presents Tchaikovsky/Rachmanioff at Kennedy Center
June 8: Bria Skonberg Quartet at AMP by Strathmore
June 9: Lalah Hathaway at Howard Theatre
June 9: Gladys Knight at Strathmore
June 9: Paul Simon at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 9: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live
June 9: Wilco at Wolf Trap
June 9: “The Mummy” remake hits movie theaters
June 10: Train, Natasha Bedingfield & O.A.R. at Jiffy Lube Live
June 10: Roy Haynes, Ron Carter & Russell Malone at Howard Theatre
June 11: Jack Johnson at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 11: The B-52s at Wolf Trap
June 12: Pat Metheny at Kennedy Center
June 12-July 6: David Lynch series at AFI Silver Theatre
June 13-July 2: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at Kennedy Center
June 13-July 16: “The Sound of Music” at Kennedy Center
June 14-18: AFI Docs Film Festival
June 15: Michael Che at Howard Theatre
June 15: Eddie Izzard at Lincoln Theatre
June 15-Aug. 27: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Toby’s Dinner Theater
June 16: Big Daddy Kane at Howard Theatre
June 16: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 16: “Cars 3” hits movie theaters
June 16: Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me” hits movie theaters
June 16: CeCe Winans at Warner Theatre
June 17: Frederick Jazz Festival inaugural year
June 18: Dave Matthews at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 18: America at The Birchmere
June 20: John Legend at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 20-25: “Rent” at National Theatre
June 21: Sheryl Crow at Wolf Trap
June 21-July 23: “My Fair Lady” at Olney Theatre
June 22: Elvis Costello at Wolf Trap
June 22-24: NSO salutes John Williams at Kennedy Center
June 23: “Transformers 5” hits movie theaters
June 23: Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 23: Aimee Mann at The Birchmere
June 23: Biz Markie hosts Dance Party at The Fillmore
June 23-24: D.C. Shorts Laughs Film Festival
June 24: Lady Antebellum & Kelsea Ballerini at Jiffy Lube Live
June 25: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
June 25: Luke Bryan at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 26: Rosanne Cash at The Birchmere
June 25: NKOTB, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men at Verizon Center
June 26: Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears at Verizon Center
June 26: Kennedy Center hosts “Profiles in Creativity” Q&A with Bernadette Peters
June 27: Lionel Richie at Wolf Trap
June 29: Megadeath at The Fillmore
June 29: “Dancing with the Stars: Live” at MGM National Harbor
June 29-July 2: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at Wolf Trap
June 30: “Despicable Me 3” hits movie theaters
June 30: “The House” hits movie theaters
June 30: Ben Folds presents “Declassified” at Kennedy Center
June 30: Jason Isbell at Merriweather Post Pavilion
