National Christmas Tree Lighting: When you can get 2017 lottery tickets

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens September 13, 2017 2:28 pm 09/13/2017 02:28pm
President Barack Obama, with Michelle Obama, and daughter Sasha, sing with Santa Claus and others during the lighting ceremony for the 2016 National Christmas Tree is seen before the lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Christmas may seem like a long time away, but the National Park Service is gearing up for the ticket giveaway for the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting outside the White House.

The lottery for free tickets to the 2017 event opens Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. EDT, the National Park Service announced Wednesday. People who are interested in getting the tickets have less than a week to enter before it closes Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. EDT.

To enter the lottery, visit event’s website and click the “TICKET LOTTERY” link. Those without computer access can call 877-444-6777 to enter the lottery.

There is no charge for entering the lottery, and there is a limit of one application per household.

The lottery winners will be notified Oct. 30, the park service said.

The Christmas tree Lighting, which dates back to 1923 under President Calvin Coolidge, is set to take place at the Ellipse at President’s Park on Nov. 30, and it will air exclusively on the Hallmark Channel Dec. 4.

The performers for this year’s ceremony have not yet been announced.

