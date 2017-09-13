National Christmas Tree Lighting: When you can get 2017 lottery tickets

WASHINGTON — Christmas may seem like a long time away, but the National Park Service is gearing up for the ticket giveaway for the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting outside the White House.

The lottery for free tickets to the 2017 event opens Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. EDT, the National Park Service announced Wednesday. People who are interested in getting the tickets have less than a week to enter before it closes Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. EDT.

To enter the lottery, visit event’s website and click the “TICKET LOTTERY” link. Those without computer access can call 877-444-6777 to enter the lottery.

There is no charge for entering the lottery, and there is a limit of one application per household.

The lottery winners will be notified Oct. 30, the park service said.

The Christmas tree Lighting, which dates back to 1923 under President Calvin Coolidge, is set to take place at the Ellipse at President’s Park on Nov. 30, and it will air exclusively on the Hallmark Channel Dec. 4.

The performers for this year’s ceremony have not yet been announced.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.