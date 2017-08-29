501.5
DC man exposes himself to teenage girl on Red Line train

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 29, 2017 9:24 pm 08/29/2017 09:24pm
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is wanted on a felony charge of second-degree sexual offense after he exposed himself on a Red Line train on Monday, Metro Transit Police said.

Wayne Anthony Dammons, 26, of Southeast D.C. allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl on a Glenmont-bound Red Line train Monday afternoon, according to police. Before he exposed himself, police said he first asked the victim for money and then began flirting with her and “touching her in a sexual manner.”

After he exposed himself, he got off the train at the Glenmont Metro station.

Police said the victim first reported the incident to a trusted adult, who then notified Metro police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Red Line stations and aboard the rail car where the incident happened. Anyone with information about this case can call Metro police at (301) 955-5000 or text “MyMTPD” (696873).

Topics:
glenmont metro Latest News Local News metro transit police red line metro Washington, DC News
