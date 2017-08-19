Argument in NW DC library leads to stabbing

WASHINGTON — An argument at a D.C. public library led to a stabbing in the restroom.

Library police were called to the Watha T. Daniel/Shaw neighborhood library at 1630 7th St. NW for an assault in progress. One person they interviewed was involved in a verbal argument with another person over comments at a computer.

The two persons went to a bathroom on the second floor, where one person pulled a pen knife. They struggled over the knife. One received a cut to the left hand and the other a cut to the right forehead.

D.C. Fire and EMS took both persons to Howard University Hospital. The person who pulled the knife was arrested.

Below is the location of the stabbing:

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

