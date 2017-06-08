800

Washington, DC News

Paid parking on the National Mall begins Monday

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP June 8, 2017 1:50 pm 06/08/2017 01:50pm
Contractors install a multispace parking pay station in a lot along the Potomac River on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Starting Monday, parking on the National Mall will cost $2 per hour, with a maximum stay of three hours, enforced every day but Christmas Day. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON — Free parking around the National Mall and Tidal Basin is about to become a thing of the past.

Starting Monday, June 12, it will cost $2 per hour to park in approximately 1,100 parking spaces near the nation’s monuments and museums from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day of the year except Christmas Day.

Parking will be limited to three hours per spaces.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the goal is to encourage use of public transportation and to encourage more turnover in the limited parking spaces available.

Visitors to the mall will be able to pay by cash, credit or with the ParkMobile smartphone app already in use elsewhere in the District.

“There are still some 400 meters that are free, mostly in East Potomac Park and down by Hains Point,” Litterst said.

Drivers shouldn’t expect any grace period before they need to pay.

“We anticipate starting enforcement right away,” Litterst said. “That’s why we started the awareness campaign about six weeks ago.”

Litterst said the Parks Service expects to bring in approximately $5.5 million per year from the parking meters. That money is slated for services that benefit visitors like the National Park Service’s share of the D.C. Circulator route along the National Mall.

This maps shows where metered parking will be along the National Mall beginning on Monday, June 12. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

 

Washington, DC News