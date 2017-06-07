800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC bars to open…

DC bars to open early for Comey hearing watch parties

By Hanna Choi June 7, 2017 9:30 am 06/07/2017 09:30am
910 Shares

WASHINGTON — What’s a showdown without an audience?

The latest must-watch event — former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee — has some D.C. bars opening their doors as early as 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to host viewing parties complete with food and drinks.

As Comey faces questions regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, watch partygoers can “watch the drama unfold” while tucking into “FBI”-themed fare or nursing Covfefe cocktails.

Click through the gallery below for the D.C. establishments holding Comey hearing watch parties.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
comey testimony Comey watch parties Food & Restaurant News Government News hanna choi James Comey Latest News Living News Local News viewing party Washington, DC News watch party
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC bars to open…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
2017 CMT Music Awards
Cats ready for adoption
Today in History: June 9
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Celebrity birthdays June 4-10
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Upcoming DC exhibits
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Lower Delaware restaurants
2017 Celebrity Deaths
16 new water park additions for 2017
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note