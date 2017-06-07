DC bars to open early for Comey hearing watch parties

WASHINGTON — What’s a showdown without an audience?

The latest must-watch event — former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee — has some D.C. bars opening their doors as early as 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to host viewing parties complete with food and drinks.

As Comey faces questions regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, watch partygoers can “watch the drama unfold” while tucking into “FBI”-themed fare or nursing Covfefe cocktails.

Shaw’s Tavern 520 Florida Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20001 Shaw’s Tavern plans to open its doors at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. For the viewing party, the establishment will feature an “FBI” breakfast special of French toast, bacon and ice cream, as well as an “FBI” sandwich with fried chicken breast, bacon and iceberg lettuce for $10 each. It also plans to feature $5 Stoli Vodka flavors. Find more information on The Comey Hearing Covfefe event page on Facebook. (Thinkstock)

