Police: Protesters climb crane at DC construction site

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:19 am 01/25/2017 08:19am
Here's what the scene looks like. (Courtesy Bill Shore)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that’s just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.

WJLA is streaming video from the scene.

