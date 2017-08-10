D.C. United has made a series of moves it hopes will help lift it out of the basement of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

WASHINGTON — D.C. United’s new stadium Audi Field is on the rise — and now the team has made a series of moves it hopes will help lift it out of the basement of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference and provide optimism going into its new home next season.

From German club teams, United has acquired midfielder Zoltan Stieber and defensive midfielder Russell Canouse. Bolivian international Bruno Miranda, 19, has arrived on loan from his Chilean club team Universidad de Chile.

The Black and Red might be done. And United finalized a deal for U.S. Men’s National team midfielder Paul Arriola, who has been playing with Club Tijuana in Mexico and played this summer for the United States at the Gold Cup.

Most recently, Stieber, a Hungarian international, played for Kaiserslautern in Germany’s top division the Bundesliga. If United completes the signing of Arriola, the team would have a potent combination on the flanks with Stieiber on the left side and Arriola on the right side.

“Quality is the word,” Olsen said of Stieber. “If you watch him, his ability to connect passes, he has a final product. The game is pretty easy for me and not it is about adapting to our league and our team.”

Canouse is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania and grew up a fan of D.C. United. The 22-year old Canouse has been on the books of German teams Hoffenheim and Bochum since 2012.

