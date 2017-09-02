501.5
2-year-old drowns in Waldorf backyard pool

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens September 11, 2017 2:23 pm 09/11/2017 02:23pm
WASHINGTON — A 2-year-old boy drowned while in the care of a day care provider in Charles County, Maryland, Monday morning.

The 2-year-old boy wandered out the back door of a residence in the 3600 block of Yorktown Drive in Waldorf and fell from a deck into an aboveground pool, authorities said. The day care provider found the toddler unresponsive in the pool around 10 a.m., said Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson.

Emergency crews transported the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 11 a.m.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning. The child’s name has not yet been released.

Below is a map with the location near the drowning:

Topics:
